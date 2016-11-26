Fake documents: Two more held

more-in

Continuing their action against the use of fake documents for getting SIM cards, the police on Friday arrested two persons with criminal antecedents.

The Bajpe police arrested Haneef (30), a member of a fundamentalist organisation, for allegedly using a document belonging to a resident in Hassan for purchasing a SIM card.

Haneef got the SIM card from Naufal and Anwar, the owners of a shop in Bajpe.

The police have already arrested Naufal and have launched a search for Anwar, who is also an accused in the murder of Prashant Poojary in Moodbidri.

Haneef is an accused in three criminal cases registered with the Bajpe police, the police said.

The Mangaluru North Police have arrested Irfan, an accused in three cases of assault, for allegedly using a document belonging to another person to get a SIM card for himself.

Irfan used this SIM card to make calls to threaten people, the police said.