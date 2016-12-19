Extension of MIS deadline for arecanut till May 31 sought

The Market Intervention Scheme has been announced only for farmers in the State so far.

A delegation of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Ltd. has requested the Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh to extend the deadline of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for arecanut announced recently from December 31, 2016 to May 31, 2017.

It has also urged the Minister to extend the scheme announced by the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry to farmers in Kerala as presently, it has been announced only for farmers in Karnataka.

A press release issued by CAMPCO stated that since market arrivals (of arecanut) would commence only after January, the delegation requested for an extension of the scheme up to May 31.

The delegation, led by S.R. Satishchandra, president of CAMPCO, met the Minister on December 15. It thanked him for sanctioning MIS. The release stated that the Ministry has sanctioned MIS by fixing Rs. 251 a kg as the price for the white variety and Rs. 270 for the red variety. It has forwarded the notification to the Karnataka government for further action. According to the scheme, a maximum quantity of 40,000 tonnes of arecanut may be procured by the State agency. This includes 28,000 tonnes of white arecanut and 12,000 tonnes of red arecanut.

The scheme will be implemented by CAMPCO of Mangaluru, MAMCOS (Malnad Arecanut Cooperative Marketing Society) of Shivamogga, TAPCMS (Taluk Agricultural Produces Marketing Cooperative Society) of Sagar, APCOS (Areca Processing and Sales Cooperative Society) of Sagar, and TSS (Totagars’ Sales Society) of Sirsi.

The delegation also met Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Commerce and Industries, the release stated.