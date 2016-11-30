Excise Dept. suspends hotel’s liquor licence

more-in

The Excise Department on Tuesday suspended the liquor licence of Hotel Country Inn here owned by the former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K. Raghupati Bhat for selling liquor illegally in an area of the hotel not mentioned in the blue print.

The department has also suspended two excise inspectors for dereliction of duty during inspection of the hotel in August this year.

Nagesh A.L., Deputy Commissioner of Excise, told The Hindu that the two suspended inspectors were Jyoti and Shubhada Nayak. These inspectors had gone there for an inspection in August this year. As per the blueprint submitted to the department, liquor could be served only up to the fifth floor.

But drinks were being served on the sixth floor too. But these two inspectors booked the hotel for blueprint violation. They should have seized the liquor being served there and booked a case for that lapse too. But they had not done so.

Since the department found that there was something fishy about it, a departmental probe was ordered into the matter. The probe was conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Excise Vinod. Both these two inspectors were found guilty of dereliction of duty. Based on the report of the inquiry, the department suspended these two inspectors, he said. The liquor licence of the hotel had been cancelled for three months. The department had collected the liquor stock from the hotel following the suspension of its liquor licence, Mr. Nagesh said.

Raghupati Bhat’s reaction

Mr. Raghupati Bhat, who was in Delhi, told The Hindu over telephone that when the excise raid took place on August 27, liquor was being served on the rooftop of the hotel. “I had not mentioned this in the blueprint submitted to the Excise Department. It was a technical mistake,” he said.

“The suspension of licence for three months today is purely a politically motivated action by the department, which is dancing to the tunes of the Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, Pramod Madhwaraj,” he said. “The department could have imposed a fine. Instead, it has suspended the liquor licence for three months. I have since submitted a blueprint, which includes the rooftop, to the Excise Department. What is the point in revoking licence now for an incident which took place in August?,” he said.