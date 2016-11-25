Epilepsy screening camps in Udupi, Karkala, on Sunday

more-in

The Department of Neurology, Kasturba Hospital, will be organising epilepsy screening camps in Udupi and Karkala on November 27.

A press release issued here on Thursday stated that the camps will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital in Udupi and Dr. T.M.A. Pai Rotary Hospital at Karkala on the same day.

Senior consultants from the Department of Neurology will be present at the camps.

Specialised Electroencephalography (EEG) test consultation will be provided to the first six patients. The rest will be referred by the specialists to Kasturba Hospital and they will be offered consultation with EEG at a subsidized rate of Rs. 490.

With Kasturba Hospital having facilities such as the latest video EEG facility, it will improve cure and control of this crippling disorder that affects young and middle aged persons.

Epilepsy cases, that are not amenable for drug treatment, can be effectively treated with epilepsy surgery, the release further said.