Enforcement Directorate seeks information about cash deposits in SCDCC Bank

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details of cash deposits made by individuals, firms, companies and various cooperative societies in South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank (SCDCC) in the form of savings, current, loan and other types of accounts between November 8 and 15.

Notice

In a notice dated December 22 addressed to the chief executive officer of the bank, ED Deputy Director H.P. Sudham Das asked the bank to provide information of accounts, including new accounts, where the cash deposit was more than ₹2.5 lakh in the one-week period.

He has also sought details of beneficiaries into whose accounts ₹2.5 lakh or more through NEFT, RTGS, cheque, demand draft or pay order had been transferred.

The ED also sought details of dormant Jan Dhan accounts that have become active after November 8.

Clearing of loans

Details of loan accounts or over draft accounts that have been cleared or partially settled wherein the amount involved was ₹2.5 lakh or more that has been paid by cash, cheque, demand draft or other means have also been sought.

Talking to presspersons here on Saturday, SCDCC Bank president M.N. Rajendra Kumar said SCDCC was among the seven district cooperative banks to whom the ED has issued notices seeking information of cash transactions.

Transparent functioning

“Our functioning is transparent. We have provided information they have sought,” he said.

The bank has 18 per cent of its ₹17,500 crore deposits in State cooperative banks. The figure would be around ₹3,200 crore. Mr. Kumar said ₹386.65 crore was deposited between November 9 and November 14 in savings bank and loan accounts by 1,100 credit cooperative societies, urban cooperative banks, weavers’ cooperative societies and at 101 bank’s branches.

Amount

Of this, there are 1,080 instances of deposits of over ₹2.5 lakh that amounts to ₹249.4 crore.

The president said that of the 1,062 Jan Dhan accounts, deposits of ₹3.72 lakh were made in 42 accounts. All this information is being provided regularly to the Reserve Bank of India and the ED.

An official from the ED said they were tabulating the information received from district cooperative banks.

Action would be taken if there were instances of money laundering, the official said.