Endosulfan care centres to adopt new food chart from April next

Tender document for running the endosulfan care centres is being prepared now. Photo shows the day care centre at Kokkada, 75 km from Mangaluru.

Come April next, endosulfan victims, who visit the two care centres in Dakshina Kannada, will get fish curry and egg on alternate days for lunch. They will be served vegetable idli, multigrain dosa, ragi “manni” and a bowl of apple, papaya and watermelon.

This food chart has been prepared by the District Health Department in consultation with a dietician. It will have to be followed by the organisations that will oversee the operation of endosulfan care centres in Kokkada and Koila villages of the district. These centres are now run by the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project and its contract ends in March next.

The food chart comes following a demand from endosulfan activists and victims that nutritious food should be given to the 60 victims visiting the two centres.

Apart from food, endosulfan activists have said that those operating the centres should be told of the facilities to be provided to the victims, namely transport and training for the victims. These had not been prescribed by the State government while asking SKDRDP to run the two centres in 2011 out of a fixed sum of Rs. 1.25 crore. Arun Kumar S.B., district nodal officer for care of endosulfan victims, told The Hindu that the diet chart will be part of the tender document that will be released shortly.

Apart from diet, the document will specify the need for a special teacher for endosulfan victims, which is as per the guidelines laid down by the Department of Women and Child Welfare for special schools. The document will also state the transport facilities to be provided to the victims.

Dr. Arun Kumar said that the tender framing committee headed by District Health Officer Ramakrishna Rao is finalising the tender document.

Soon after approval by Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha, tender will be floated.