Eight devotees perform ‘ede snana’ in Udupi

As many as eight devotees, including four men and four women, performed ‘ede snana’ ritual around the Subrahmanya shrine in the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple complex here as part of Subrahmanya Shashti festival on Monday.

The devotees rolled on plantain leaves which contained the ‘prasada’ offered to the deity at the Subrahmanya shrine.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt came up with the concept of ‘ede snana’ following opposition to ‘made snana’ a couple years ago. Under ‘made snana,’ devotees roll over the leftovers on plantain leaves on which Brahmins had their meals.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami told presspersons here that as the devotees rolled on leaves containing ‘prasada’ in ‘ede snana,’ there would be no controversy. “This will satisfy the devotees, the tradition too will be maintained and also there will be no controversy,” he said.

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s reported statement that both ‘made snana’ and ‘ede snana’ should be avoided as devotees had to roll over food, the seer said that after the devotees roll over the food, it would be offered to cows and it would not go waste.

Asked why there was lesser number of devotees to perform ‘ede snana’ here, the seer said that some devotees might not have come because there were no leaves containing leftovers of Brahmins. Last year, 19 devotees had performed ‘made snana’ around the shrine here.

He said he had started the practice of ‘ede snana’ at the Subrahmanya shrine in the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple here this year. “I hope the future Paryaya seers will also follow this practice. But it is up to them to follow. I do not want controversies related to caste between Brahmins and non-Brahmins on this issue,” the Pejawar seer said.

Meanwhile, devotees, who performed ‘ede snana’ were nonchalant. Subrahmanya Acharya, a businessman and storekeeper at the mutt, said that he used to perform ‘made snana’ for the last eight years. “This year, they have introduced ‘ede snana’ here, I have performed it. I had taken a vow (’harike’). Since that vow had got fulfilled, I have performed it,” he said. P. Gururaj Bhat, a priest, he had been doing ‘made snana’ here for the last 10 years. “This year, I have done ‘ede snana’ because of vow fulfilment. Both ‘made snana’ and ‘ede snana’ are same for me,” he said.