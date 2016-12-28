ED, Income Tax officials continue investigation at SCDCC Bank

more-in

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate and the Investigation wing of the Income Tax Department continued their investigation of the alleged money laundering by the South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank at its head office in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The officials had visited the head office on Monday too in connection with the investigation.

However, on Tuesday, they asked the bank to stop transactions for over two hours to conduct the investigation by examining the computer system.

The Utkrushta Sahakari Soudha housing the head office of SCDCC Bank was out of bounds for the general public for more than four hours.

A senior official with the Enforcement Directorate told The Hindu that the officials were auditing the statements submitted by the bank in response to notices issued earlier.

After audit, they went for physical verification of certain “doubtful” accounts. A clear picture of whether the bank had indulged in money laundering or not would emerge in a couple of days, he said.

Apart from SCDCC Bank, six other DCC banks in the State too are under the Enforcement Directorate scanner.

Notice

The Enforcement Directorate in its December 22 notice had asked banks to submit details of all accounts into which cash deposit above Rs. 2.5 lakh had been made between November 8 and November 15. It had also sought details of beneficiaries of transfer of Rs. 2.5 lakh or more through various modes of money transfer.

Bank president M.N. Rajendra Kumar had on Saturday said that the bank’s functioning has been transparent and it has submitted required details to the Enforcement Directorate. He had said that ₹ 386.65 crore was deposited in the bank between November 9 and November 14 through bank branches and cooperative societies affiliated to it.