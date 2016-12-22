Driver arrested in accident case

more-in

The Belthangady police on Wednesday arrested Sandeep Kumar (25), driver of a private bus involved in an accident that resulted in the death of Dinakar Hegde (48), headmaster of a government school, on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old Dinakar Hegde died after being hit by the luggage door of the private bus that suddenly opened even as the vehicle was moving at Guruvayanakere near Dharmasthala. The private bus was one of the three buses carrying students from Kolar. Dinakar Hegde was on a morning walk.

The Belthangady police traced the bus in Malpe and arrested the driver. Additional Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that Sandeep Kumar has been accused of committing an offence under Section 304 of Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The police produced Sandeep Kumar before a local magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody for 15 days.