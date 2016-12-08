Mangaluru

District BJP to supportanti-Yettinahole Yatre

Sanjeeva Matandoor, president of Dakshina Kannada district BJP unit, addressing a press meet in Mangaluru on Wednesday.  

more-in

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dakshina Kannada district unit will support the “Pancha Tirtha Sapta Kshetra Ratha Yatre” scheduled from December 11 to 12 in the district against the Yettinahole water diversion project.

District BJP president Sanjeev Matandur told presspersons here on Wednesday that the State government has failed to respond despite the stiff opposition from the residents of the district to the project, which, according to him, is bound to make the district barren.

Though the party has extended the support, no party symbols or flags will be displayed during the yatre; only party workers will participate, he clarified.

The yatre will start at Kukke Subrahmanya and end at Kateel. It will remain apolitical, comprising people from all religions and walks of life.

Post a Comment
More In Mangaluru
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2016 2:51:40 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/District-BJP-to-supportanti-Yettinahole-Yatre/article16774451.ece

© The Hindu