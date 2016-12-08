District BJP to supportanti-Yettinahole Yatre

more-in

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dakshina Kannada district unit will support the “Pancha Tirtha Sapta Kshetra Ratha Yatre” scheduled from December 11 to 12 in the district against the Yettinahole water diversion project.

District BJP president Sanjeev Matandur told presspersons here on Wednesday that the State government has failed to respond despite the stiff opposition from the residents of the district to the project, which, according to him, is bound to make the district barren.

Though the party has extended the support, no party symbols or flags will be displayed during the yatre; only party workers will participate, he clarified.

The yatre will start at Kukke Subrahmanya and end at Kateel. It will remain apolitical, comprising people from all religions and walks of life.