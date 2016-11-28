Demonetisation is a flood that will wash out black money from country: Shah

more-in

Terming demonetisation as a flood that will wash out black money and corruption from the country, BJP national president Amit Shah on Sunday said the decision was giving “sleepless nights” to leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and Trinamool Congress.

“The Opposition leaders who were asking what [Narendra] Modi has done about black money till the evening of November 8, changed their tone suddenly and started asking why Mr. Modi had done this [demonetisation],” he said.

Atop a tree

“It is a flood-like situation where you find one tree in the middle on which rats, cats, mongooses, and snakes have climbed to save themselves from the gushing water,” Mr. Shah said. Taking the analogy further, he said: “Interestingly, the mongoose and the cat are not eating the snake and the rat. They all have joined hands against Mr. Modi’s fight against black money and corruption.”

He said leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, and Mayawati had “climbed up a tree to safeguard themselves”.

“Is there black money with the poor? The only people who have been affected by the move are those who have lost black money,” he said.

Nitesh’s support

He welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s support to the Prime Minister’s decision on demonetisation. “I would like to thank Mr. Nitish Kumar as he has stood by Mr. Modi’s decision,” he said.