Cruise vessels call on New Mangalore Port

Cruise vessels, mv Norwegina Star and mv Nautica, berthed at the New Mangalore Port on Wednesday.

more-in

With the onset of cruise season, two cruise vessels called on New Mangalore Port on Wednesday. Their passengers went on a ground tour later.

The larger of the two, mv Norwegina Star, at 294 metres, came with 2,064 passengers and 1,048 crew members on board. The other ship, mv Nautica, had 590 passengers and 398 crew members on board, a release from New Mangalore Port Trust said.

The two vessels that arrived here from Goa later sailed out to Kochi.

A majority of the passengers in the two ships were from the U.S., the UK, Canada and Brazil.

The passengers who went on a ground tour visited the 1,000 pillar Jain temple at Moodbidri, the monolithic statue of Gomateshwara at Karkala, the Gokarnatha temple, St. Aloysius chapel, Kadri Manjunatha temple in the city and some cashew processing units nearby. They also went on city shopping.

Cruise traffic at the port is steadily increasing in the last three years. The port handled 23 cruise vessels with 19,160 passengers in the last financial year, the release said. The next vessel is scheduled to visit the port on Thursday. As many as 30 cruise vessels are scheduled to call on the port in this financial year.

The port has all infrastructure required for cruise traffic, including state-of-the-art cruise lounge, neat and tidy berth area, concrete roads, security arrangements, immigration facility, greenery in and around the port, and local ground tour operators.