Creative talent on display at painting contest in Mangaluru

Schoolchildren participating in The Hindu Young World Painting Competition 2016 at the Centre for Advanced Learning in Mangaluru on Sunday, and the winners with their prizes.

More than 300 students participated in The Hindu Young World Painting Competition 2016 here on Sunday.

An annual event for kids by The Hindu Young World, the programme was aimed at bringing out the hidden artists in children. True to the spirit, topics for the competition were announced on the spot making the children to think out of the box before bringing their imagination on the drawing sheet.

Students from schools in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts participated in the competition that was held at the Centre for Advanced Learning, Bejai.

Contestants in the junior category (classes 4 to 6) were asked to choose one from ‘post office’, ‘puppet show’, or ‘ice cream after school with friend’, those in the senior category (classes 7 to 9) were given choices between ‘save the girl child’, ‘magic show’ and ‘weekend at the national park’. No sooner than the topics were announced and the drawing sheets provided, the cute hands started working on them. In fact, veteran artists Dinesh Holla and Rajendra Kedige found it difficult to choose the best painting. At the end, they were able to pick 20 best works. P. F Mariyannavar, Joint General Manager (Safety and Security), Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and G. Subraminiyan, Joint General Manager (Projects) MCF, gave away cash prizes and trophies. They highlighted that drawing skills enhanced one’s imagination, observation and thinking qualities.

Gauravdev from St. Aloysius High School, Kodialbail, whose painting was chosen the best among seniors, had to his credit one of his works being chosen for a postal stamp during the Children’s Day competitions. This year’s event was presented by Thyrocare while Centre for Advance Learning (CFAL) was the associate sponsor. CFAL’s Coordinator Vijay was present. ‘A career in crafts’ was arranged by CFAL. Nearly 200 parents, who had brought their wards for the painting competition, attended the session while the students were be busy in the competition.

Winners (Juniors)

Anoop A, Class 5, Kendriya Vidyalaya 1, Pannambur, Mangaluru; Uditha Kamath, Class 5, Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar; and Manvith L, Class 6, Canara Higher Primary School, Dongarakeri, Mangaluru.

Consolation prizes

Mannith, Class 6, Vivekananda English Medium School, Puttur; Ojasvi, Class 4, St. Aloysius School, Urwa, Mangaluru; Akshatha G., Class 6, Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar; Anurag Kiran Shenoy, Class 6, St. Aloysius School, Mangaluru; Tanisha Suhas Rao, Class 5, Little rock Indian School, Brahmavar; Aashitha, Class 4, Vivekananda English Medium School, Puttur; and Sinchana N. Gowda, Class 4, Vivekananda English Medium School, Puttur.

Winners (Seniors)

Gauravdev, Class 9, St. Aloysius High School, Kodialbial, Mangaluru; Dheergha M., Class 9, Canara Girls High school, Dongarakeri, Mangaluru; and Athul Shet, Class 9, Canara High School (Main), Dongarakeri, Mangaluru.

Consolation prizes

Ganesh Nayak, Class 8, Canara Higher Primary School, Urwa, Mangaluru; Harshith V., Class 9, Vivekananda English Medium School, Puttur; Rohan Pinto, Class 8, St. Aloysius School, Kodialbial, Mangaluru; Rahul Ramesh, Class 8, St. Aloysius School, Kodialbial, Mangaluru; Shifali S.G., 8, St. Agnes School, Bendur, Mangaluru; Samson, Class 9, Canara High school, Urwa, Mangaluru; and Swathi Kini, Class 7, Canara Higher. Primary School, Urwa, Mangaluru.