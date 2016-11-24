Counterfeit notes: police tocarry out surprise checks

more-in

Dakshina Kannada police will carry out surprise checks throughout the district and find out the source of coloured photo copies of the new Rs. 2,000 note found in two cases.

Krishnappa, a resident of Vitla, lodged a compliant with the police stating that he received a coloured photo copy of Rs. 2,000 note. Krishnappa, who had purchased liquor from an MSIL outlet, had to return it after the MSIL personnel said that the note he had given was counterfeit.

A week ago, a fish seller in Ullal was given a similar note by a buyer. He too has filed a complaint with the Ullal police.

Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said that the case filed by Krishnappa has been registered for an offence under 489 A (counterfeiting currency notes or banknotes) of the Indian Penal Code. The police had taken serious view of the case and have planned a series of surprise checks. Mr. Borase said that they will take the assistance of bank personnel for this task.

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said that the city police too are making efforts to find out the source of these counterfeit notes.