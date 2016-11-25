Mangaluru

Corporation plans public consultationfor city budget

Mangaluru City Corporation will conduct public consultation meetings before drafting its budget for 2017-18.

The first meeting would be conducted at the Mangala Auditorium at its office at Lalbagh here on November 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The second meeting would be conducted on December 4 at the corporation zonal office at Surathkal from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., a press release from the corporation said.

Representatives of different organisations, non-government organisations and people in general can give their suggestions, according to press release.

