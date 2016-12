more-in

A 42-year-old contractor was found dead in a house that was under construction in Kodikal in Urwa police station limits on Wednesday.

The police said that Vidyadhar Shet (42) was found hanging from the roof of the building that he was constructing. The brother of the owner of the building saw the body and informed the police. The police said that they are yet to ascertain the reason that forced Shet to end his life.