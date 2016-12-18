Constables told to discharge their duty with sincerity

Nagendra Shetty receiving the Best All-Rounder Trophy at the passing -out parade of railway constables at the Police Training School in Udupi on Saturday.

Amar Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General of Police (Railways), said on Saturday that police constables should discharge their duty with sincerity and dedication.

He was speaking at the Passing-Out Parade at the Chandu Maidan here. As many as 96 constables received training at the Police Training School here in the last nine months.

Mr. Pandey said while the police was established in the country in 1861, the railway police was set up in 1881. The railway had a rich history and tradition. It was incumbent on the 96 police constables who would join duty to maintain this tradition.

The railway police had the important responsibility of safety of passengers travelling in trains and protecting railway property, he said and lauded the passing-out constables for their impressive performance at the parade.

Nagendra Shetty, railway constable, bagged the Best All-Rounder award and also stood first in indoor activities, while Ravi Kumar Y.T. bagged the award for topping in outdoor activities. Rudrappa G.K. bagged the award in the firing category.

Of the 96 police constables, four are postgraduates, 30 graduates, 35 had completed PUC, 18 had D.Ed degree, while eight had B.Ed and one B.P.Ed degrees.