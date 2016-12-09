Constable suspended after being accused of sexual harassment

more-in

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar has placed under suspension a police constable attached to the Panambur police station after the latter was accused of sexually harassing a woman on phone.

The woman from Bengre came with a few activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India to the Police Commissioner a few days ago. The woman filed a complaint with Mr. Chandra Sekhar accusing police constable Vinay Kumar and another constable of making calls to her on the mobile phone “seeking sexual favours”. She also produced an audio clip of the call made by Vinay Kumar.

While directing that a complaint be registered under Section 354 (a) of Indian Penal Code with the Woman’s Police Station, Mr. Chandra Sekhar sought a report on the allegations made by the woman. Mr. Chandra Sekhar said that prima facie there was evidence against Vinay Kumar and hence, an order was passed placing him under suspension. A preliminary inquiry was on, he said.