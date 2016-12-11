Congress reiterates demand for JPC probe into demonetisation

Reiterating the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into demonetisation, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson P.C. Chacko said here on Saturday that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has summoned RBI Governor Urjit Patel to appear before it on Tuesday next.

It was to explain on demonetisation, he told presspersons here, alleging that the government has demonetised the notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denominations without the knowledge of the standing committee headed by M. Veerappa Moily. The AICC continued to allege that demonetisation was the “worst scam” that Independent India had ever seen and it was not an economic reform. Calling it a “financial anarchy,” Mr. Chacko said that the Congress will continue its campaign and press for a JPC probe.

Mr. Chacko alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made people to believe that the decision on going for demonetisation was highly confidential, but in reality it was not. The BJP was aware of it and the party purchased land worth Rs. 100 crores in various districts for its district committee offices before the announcement of demonetisation. Thus it had invested black money in real estate, he added. “It was a deep secret conspiracy,” he alleged. The AICC alleged that the demonetisation was haphazardly planned and it had hit the public, especially in the informal sector, hard. “The government has changed the rules and objectives of demonetisation 18 times in the first nine days and the rules are changing every day that the public is totally confused,” he said.

Mr. Chacko said that stringent limits on cash withdrawals, non functioning of ATMs, and non availability of cash indicated the government’s unpreparedness to handle the situation.

He said that withdrawing higher denomination currency is not going to make any major impact on the black economy since it did not address the genesis of the problem of black money generation.