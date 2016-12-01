Conference on genetic disorders of bone in Manipal from today

more-in

The Kasturba Medical College and Hospital and Manipal University will be organising “Manipal Genetics Update III,” an international conference on genetic disorders of bone, here on December 1 and 2. A press release issued here on Wednesday said that national and international experts, who have specialised in the area of rare and heritable disorders of the skeleton, will take part in the conference. The participants will showcase their latest findings, discoveries and exchange information on unsolved cases, cutting-edge tools, and techniques being incorporated into this niche area of research through case presentations and discussions. The workshop will be a platform for all participants to foster meaningful research collaboration at both the national and global levels. The conference is being held under the leadership of Girish K. M., Head of the Department of Medical Genetics, Kasturba Hospital.

International experts who will participate in the conference, include Yasemin Alanay, Paediatric Genetics Unit, Department of Paediatrics Acibadem University School of Medicine, Istanbul; Björn Fischer-Zirnsak, Institut für Medizinische Genetik und Humangenetik, Charité-Universitätsmedizin, Berlin; Geert Mortier, Department of Medical Genetics, Antwerp University Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium; Andrea Superti-Furga, Department of Paediatrics, University of Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland; Sheila Unger, Department of Medical Genetics, University of Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland; Kerstin Kutsche, Institute of Human Genetics University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany; and Uwe Kornak, Berlin-Brandenburg Centre for Regenerative Therapies and Institute for Medical Genetics and Human Genetics, Charité Universitaetsmedizin, Berlin, Germany. The expert faculty from the country, include Benjamin Joseph Department of Orthopaedics, Manipal University; Ashwin Dalal Department of Medical Genetics, Center for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad; Sheela Nampoothiri, Department of Pediatric Genetics, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi; and Shubha R. Phadke, Department of Medical Genetics, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.