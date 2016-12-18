Concern over ‘discharge of untreated water’ at Sasihitlu Beach

more-in

Discharge of untreated waste water allegedly from fish mills has turned black a part of Sasihitlu Beach, a known destination for surfing.

Residents expressed concern over the condition of the beach when Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Naveen Raj Singh, visited them on Friday.

The residents sought better effluent treatment measures for the three fish mills operating at Sasihitlu and preserve the pristine beach that is being promoted by the Tourism Department.

On Saturday, a team of officials from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) visited the beach and collected water samples.

“If the report shows any violations, then notices will be served on the mill operators and they will be directed to take corrective measures,” said KSPCB Environment Officer Rajashekar Puranik.

Following directions from National Green Tribunal in its order to close down 14 fish mills in Ullal in August 2015, Mr. Puranik said that the three fish mills have taken steps to treat waste water.

Steps taken

Mr. Puranik said that the three mills have installed machines to vaporise water released after crushing fish. These units have also installed deodorisers. An effluent treatment plant is also in place.

Mr. Puranik said that an oral complaint has been lodged regarding discharge of untreated water. The KSPCB will re-look at the whole process of effluent treatment at the three fish mills, he said.