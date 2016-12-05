Mangaluru

Completing ongoing works is priority, says newly appointed MUDA chief

Newly appointed chairman for Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) K. Suresh Ballal assumes office on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Photo: Special Arrangement

The newly appointed chairman of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), K. Suresh Ballal, on Monday said the priority would be to complete residential layout formation at Chailyaru and Deralakatte.

Speaking to reporters after assuming office here, Mr. Ballal said as of now the Authority would not plan any new projects, but focus on complete the ongoing projects. A few court cases on land acquisition for these projects are being settled, he said.

Meanwhile, the Authority would also focus on beautifying the city. Small gardens would be raised on road medians and MUDA-sponsored musical fountain at Kadri Park would be completed at the earliest, he said.

Mr. Ballal, who is heading the urban development authority for the second time, said he was not very keen on the position, but the party asked him to take up the responsibility. He would do his best for improving and building brand Mangaluru.

He would work along with the City Corporation as well as legislators to attract more industries, particularly information technology, to Mangaluru and make the city vibrant. Mr. Ballal recalled that Infosys opened its first office in Mangaluru at Kottara following his interaction with Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy.

Efforts to speed up the proposal to construct a multilevel car parking at Hampanakatte would be made, he assured.=

