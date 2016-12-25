Complete Aadhaar linkingbefore month-end: Khader

more-in

Food and Civil Supplies Minister U.T. Khader on Saturday directed all Deputy Commissioners in the State to complete the process of linking Aadhaar with ration cards by this month-end. He was interacting with them through video conferencing from Mangaluru. He asked the Deputy Commissioners to expedite the Aadhaar seeding process by taking help from officials of the Food and Civil Supplies, Revenue and other departments concerned.

He also asked the Deputy Commissioners to take special interest in implementing the Ujval project of the Union government wherein public sector oil companies would offer free LPG connection and the State government free stove to BPL card-holders.