Commissioner orders inquiry into bribery allegation against police constable

more-in

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar has ordered an inquiry into the allegation against a constable attached to the Bajpe Police Station accepting bribe from a driver of a sand transporting lorry.

A news portal posted on its site on Friday the video footage of the Bajpe police checking vehicles. It shows a constable stopping the lorry driver.

The driver, after stopping the vehicle, comes towards the constable. After a few minutes of discussion, the driver goes behind the police vehicle.

He then comes to the constable, offers him a currency and leaves the place. The constable is seen pocketing the currency.

Mr. Chandra Sekhar said that the news portal provided the video footage on Saturday.

“We have to verify who the person is. We also have to find when and where this incident occurred,” Mr. Chandra Sekhar said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) K. Shantaraju will be inquiring into the allegation. “Action will be taken based on his report,” he said.

This allegation comes at a time when the city police are registering theft cases against those illegally transporting sand.

As many as seven cases of theft have been registered against drivers and owners of lorries that were found transporting sand to Kerala without valid permission in the last 15 days.