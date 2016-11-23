Coast Guard Regional Commander reviews operations in Karnataka

Inspector-General V.S. Pathania, Commander, Coast Guard Region (West), reviewed the Coast Guard operations and infrastructure development in the State at a meeting In Mangaluru on Tuesday.

more-in

Inspector-General V.S. Pathania, Commander, Coast Guard Region (West), reviewed the Coast Guard operations and infrastructure development in Karnataka at a meeting here on Tuesday.

He interacted with Coast Guard officers, visited various units and appreciated the hard work being put in for maintaining the safety, security and the pristine environment of the Karnataka coast as well as sea areas around the State, a press release from the Coast Guard, Karnataka stated.

“It will be my endeavour that the Indian Coast Guard protects the people of Karnataka who are venturing into sea for fishing. The coordinated efforts of the Coast Guard and other stakeholders such as Coastal Security Police, customs, port authorities, and related industries, will provide a conducive environment to help the State’s maritime sector to flourish,” he said.

Mr. Pathania is an ace helicopter pilot, decorated with Director General Indian Coast Guard Commendation and Tatrakshak Medal for Gallantry.

The Flag Officer has the distinction of Commanding Coast Guard Region (North West) at Gandhinagar which looks after Coast Guard Operations in the State of Gujarat, the release stated.