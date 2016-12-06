Cleanliness drive completed in 11 areas in Mangaluru

more-in

The ninth week of Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyaan of the Ramakrishna Mutt witnessed cleanliness drives in 11 places across the city on Sunday with hundreds of volunteers participating with enthusiasm.

Employees of Sriram Transport Finance Corporation took up the drive near A.B. Shetty Circle by cleaning the small garden that was in a state of neglect for long.

Areas surrounding the circle as well as the front portion of city police headquarters were cleaned.

Mahamayi Temple and surrounding areas were cleaned by students of Ganapathi High School. Divided in to different teams, about 150 students also cleaned the compound wall of the school and provided a fresh coat of paint.

Bolar main road, shoulder drains and other areas were cleaned by members of Nivedita Balaga and others. The volunteers also cleared heaps of garbage lying by road side while a few engaged in awareness drive by visiting houses.

Volunteers from Konchady Friends Circle fixed a leaking public tap and provided permanent cement structure for the place at Malemar Road which had become a slush pool. A washing area and a drain pipe were provided for the tap even as both sides of Malemar Road were cleaned.

Senior Citizens did not lag behind when members of Mangaluru Senior Citizens Association cleaned area in front of KSRTC bus stand at Bejai. Bejai Kapikad Road and its divider too were cleaned.

The former MLA N. Yogish Bhat and councilor Poornima took the lead in cleaning Car Street area with devotees of Sri Gokarna Parthagali Mutt and general public. The road from Flower Market to Raghavendra Swamy Mutt and compound walls along the road were cleaned.

Members of the Amba Maheshwari Bhajana Mandir cleaned the area from Mulihithlu to Ambanagar while a small garden was created in a garbage dumping yard after removing the rubble. Meanwhile, in the adjoining Mangala Devi area, members of Bhagini Samaj cleaned Mangala Devi Cross Road while visiting households to create awareness.

Jail Road and areas surrounding M.G. Road were cleaned by LIC employees and agents. They also cleaned the LIC office premises. Members of Art of Living and Sri Ayyappa Swamy Bhajana Mandira and others joined hands to clean Kavubail Panchalingeshwara Temple and surrounding areas in Bajal.

Area in front of Urva Marigudi Temple and surrounding areas were cleaned by employees of MCF. Members of Panchamukhi Balaga cleaned the road from Marigudi Temple to Urva Market.