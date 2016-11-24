City-Dammam flight makes emergency landing at Kochi

more-in

An Air India Express flight bound from Mangaluru to Dammam made an emergency landing at Kochi International Airport on Wednesday for checking suspected “tailpipe fire”.

According to Nagesh Shetty, Station Manager, Air India, Mangaluru, the flight, IX 885, took off from Mangaluru International Airport at 6.13 p.m. It landed at Kochi at about 7 p.m. for checks.

The flight had 131 passengers and nine crew members on board. The passengers were de-planed for carrying out checks. No “tailpipe fire” was noticed.

There was suspected to be a false alarm. The flight took off for Dammam from Kochi at 10.06 p.m. after thorough checks, he said.