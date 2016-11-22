Choose humanity over technology, Nokia CEO tells students

more-in

“Chose curiosity over clarity. Choose diversity over uniformity. Choose passion over discipline. Choose honour over success. And, finally, while it may seem odd to hear this from the CEO of a technology company, choose humanity over technology.” That was the message for the graduating students from the president and CEO of Nokia, Rajeev Suri, on the second day of the 23rd Manipal University Convocation at KMC Greens here on Sunday.

A press release issued by the university said that Mr. Suri’s address covered a range of issues, right from the changing world order, technology and the programmable world to what students should expect in the world outside academics.

‘Use time well’

Mr. Suri said that technology by itself was meaningless. “In the coming years, technology will automate and simplify all kinds of mundane tasks. And, by doing so, it will gift us one of the world’s most precious resources: time. I encourage you to use that time wisely. Not for another hour in the office, or another scan of social media. But to be present. To talk to the person next to you. To share your experiences. To help others. To be human… and to be part of humanity. That is the true promise of your generation,” he said.

Mr. Suri said that the mobile phone revolution had been an extraordinary event. Nokia was a part of this revolution right from the start and at its heart for many years.

Changes

“Today, we are on the edge of another change. At Nokia, we call it the ‘Programmable World’. In the coming years, the world will become even more connected. Connections will not be counted in the billions, they will be counted in the tens of billions and close to 100 billion by 2025,” he said. “Outside this seat of academia, the world is changing fast. In fact, you are entering the postgraduate world at a time of two major inflection points: one in technology, and the other in the established world order,” Mr. Suri said.

H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal University and H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, were present.