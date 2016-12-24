Cambridge School’s affiliation downgraded

more-in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has downgraded with immediate effect the affiliation of Cambridge School from senior secondary level (Class 12) to secondary level (Class 10).

In a press release on Friday, CBSE public relations officer Rama Sharma said that the affiliation had been downgraded as the school had failed to sponsor students of Class 11 and Class 12 for the board’s examination. This was violation of affiliation and examination byelaws, she said. The affiliation of the school will be for All India Secondary School Examination (Class 10). The school cannot take any admissions to Class 11 and Class 12, the release said. The PRO said parents/guardians should check the status of the school before seeking admissions for children. Parents/guardians will be solely responsible for their decisions, she said.

School authorities were not available for comments.