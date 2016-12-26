Call for surgical strikes on casteism

Writer Arvind Malagatti speaking at the valedictory of Jananudi in Mangaluru on Sunday. Dinesh Amin Mattu (second from right), media advisor to Chief Minister, is seen.

Like the surgical strike against black money, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should conduct surgical strikes against casteism, writer Arvind Malagatti has said.

Speaking at the valedictory of the two-day convention of activists, writers and thinkers here on Sunday, Mr. Malagatti said that unlike demonetisation, which appeared easy, a surgical strike against casteism will be difficult. Such an action will help in building a great nation and root out differences among castes and between vegetarianism and non-vegetarianism.

“I doubt if the Prime Minister will take it up,” Mr. Malagatti said and added it will not be simple as removing the caste column from applications. “There will be violence and bloodshed if there is talk of removing reservation,” he said. It will be difficult to win against casteism with surgical strikes and it will be impossible to root out reservation, he said.

Despite efforts by reformers Basaveshwara, Kanakadasa and Babasaheb Ambedkar, casteism has still remained. History has shown that those who fought casteism were forced to leave their caste in a haste and form their own castes.

There have also been reformers who have stayed among their castes and raised their voice against casteism. There are also instances of those questioning caste being rebuked in public. One of the ways that can remove casteism is to encourage intercaste marriages. He said that the government can come out with a policy of giving government jobs to those who undergo intercaste marriage. “But we cannot expect such a step from a democratically elected government, which has been increasingly favouring casteism by giving donations to religious institutions,” he said.

Writers Banjagere Jayaprakash and Rahamat Tarikere were among the speakers on the topic of “Solidarity among Muslims, Dalits and Backward Classes - issues”. There was also a talk on “Jaati Vinasha mattu Naanu”.

Resolutions

It was decided to ask the State government to implement at the earliest the one per cent reservation for children born to couples in intercaste marriages, as recommended by the former Advocate-General Ravivarma Kumar.