Cake-mixing ceremony held in Manipal

more-in

Several kilograms of cashew, fig, resins, tutti-frutti, almond and other dry fruits were soaked in liquor at a grand Christmas cake-mixing ceremony organised by the Manipal University here on Thursday.

The dry fruits are then put away for a couple of weeks or more to take in the flavour and then are used to make cakes and pudding.

The age-old tradition of cake-mixing is to usher in good tidings and happiness and even is the start of the festive season when preparations begin. The history of the cake-mixing ceremony dates back to 17th Century, when it marked the arrival of the harvest season. H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal University, who was present at this annual ritual, said that the university celebrated festivals of all religions. The cake-mixing ceremony was held annually as a precursor to Christmas and New Year, he said.

The theme of the cake-mixing ceremony this year was “Save the girl,” which was nicely carved with the help of dry fruits. “Every year, we have a theme for the event. This year we focused on this theme to create awareness on the issue of female foeticide. Both girls and boys are equal and are equally capable. We want people to give up their patriarchal attitude,” Prof. Ballal said.

Rajeev Kumar, Executive Chef, Fortune Inn Valley View, said that a total of 45 kg of dry fruits, including five kg of apricots and figs, eight kg of cashew nuts and tutti-frutti were mixed with rum, brandy and wine at the cake-mixing ceremony.

“These mixed items will be put into an air-tight container for a month. Then it will be removed and mixed with dough and baked to make cakes. About 135 kg of cake can be made with this mixture,” he said.

Vasanthi Pai, chairperson of Manipal University Hostel Management Committee, Parvadhavardhini Gopalakrishnan, principal of Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Arvind Kumar, head, Department of Geopolitics and International Relations, and others were present.