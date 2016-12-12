CITU seeks better facilities for contract workers

more-in

S. Varalakshmi, president of State unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said on Sunday that the CITU will organise a State-wide agitation demanding equal pay for equal work for casual, trainee, outsourced and contract workers on December 22.

Addressing presspersons here, Ms. Varalakshmi said that the State government should take immediate steps to implement the court’s orders on this issue.

She said that the Union government had merged 72 centrally sponsored schemes and now there were only 33 schemes. The grants by the Union government to these schemes had been reduced drastically.

Some of the schemes which had been badly hit by this decision included the National Rural Health Mission, AIDS prevention measures and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) scheme.

The honorariums paid to anganwadi workers and helpers were a pittance despite the fact that they worked hard to implement many government schemes.

Similarly the incentives given to the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) for their work was too low.

The anganwadi workers and helpers, the ASHAs and mid-day meal workers should be given better pay and incentives.

The Centre’s moves had affected those schemes which dealt with food, education and healthcare sector, which were vital.

The CITU would launch a State-wide agitation on January 22 demanding better facilities for mid-day meal workers, Ms. Varalakshmi said.

Balakrishna Shetty, Susheela Nada, Geeta Shetty, Kaviraj S., CITU leaders, were present.