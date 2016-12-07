Bus staff assault case hearing today

more-in

The hearing in the case of nine youth charged with assaulting two Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) drivers and a conductor at Padubidri on December 3, will be held today.

Praveen Kumar R.N., Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor, told The Hindu that he had filed his objections in the case in the Court of the Second Additional Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) on Tuesday. The court had posted the hearing to Wednesday. The interim bail grated continued till then.

It may be recalled that the group of nine were charged with assaulting two KSRTC bus drivers and a conductor at around 4.45 a.m. at Padubidri on December 3. The bus was moving from Bengaluru to Bhatkal, when it tried to overtake the group, who were riding four motorcycles near Mukka.