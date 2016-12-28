Bhaskar Shetty case moves to Sessions Court

more-in

The court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate committed the Bhaskar Shetty murder case to the District and Sessions Court for further proceedings and trial here on Tuesday.

M. Shantharam Shetty, Special Public Prosecutor, told The Hindu that the offence of murder was exclusively to be tried by the Sessions Court.

Hereafter, the proceedings and trial of the case would be conducted at the District and Sessions Court. The Court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate had also directed the five accused to be produced before the Sessions Court, when they received the summons from the latter.

The judicial custody of the three accused – Rajeshwari Shetty, wife of Bhaskar Shetty, Navneeth Shetty, son of Bhaskar and Rajeshwari Shetty, and Niranjan Bhat – remained extended till they received summons from the Sessions Court.

The two other accused – Srinivas Bhat, father of Niranjan Bhat and Raghavendra, driver of Niranjan Bhat – charged with destruction of evidence, had executed a bond that they would present themselves before the Sessions Court, whenever they were summoned.

The Sessions Court would deliver its verdict on the bail application moved by Rajeshwari Shetty on Wednesday, Mr. Shantharam Shetty added.

Bhaskar Shetty, a NRI businessman, who owned big businesses in Saudi Arabia and Udupi, went missing from his house here on July 28, and his mother Gulabi Shetty lodged a missing complaint at the Manipal police station on July 29. The police arrested Rajeshwari (50), Navneet (20), on the charge of murdering Bhaskar Shetty and destroying evidence, here on August 7.