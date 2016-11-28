Banks begin special drive to open accounts

Banks in the district, in association with the district administration, have launched a campaign to open accounts for those in the unorganised sector who still do not hold any accounts.

A special drive in this regard commenced on Saturday at Lingappayana Kadu near Mulki, which continued on Sunday. Similar camps are proposed to be held at K.S. Rao Nagar, Mulki on Monday, Jyothinagar, Kavoor on Tuesday and Thodambail, Surathkal on Wednesday, District Lead Bank Chief Manager Raghav V. Yajamanya stated in a release.

The campaign is being undertaken following directions from the Ministry of Finance, which has stressed upon the need to open new accounts, Aadhaar and mobile seeding of bank accounts and issuing of Rupay cards.

A committee comprising the Deputy Commissioner, district labour officer and the lead bank manager held a meeting in this regard on Friday to finalise the modalities of the camps. Services of Bank Mitras too would be utilised during the drive.

Simultaneously, all banks have been asked to open as many new accounts as possible for people from the unorganised sectors.