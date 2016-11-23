Bank donates dialysis machines to hospital

more-in

The Karnataka Bank recently donated two units of dialysis machines as part of its CSR initiatives to Adichunchanagiri Hospital and Research Centre, Bellur, Mandya district.

The machines were formally handed over to the hospital by bank Managing Director and CEO P. Jayarama Bhat in the presence of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji.

A release from the bank here said that the hospital was established in Bellur, a rural area, with the objective of providing access to medical services at reasonable rates for the poor and needy by the mutt.