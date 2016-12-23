Mangaluru

Bail hearing in Bhaskar Shettymurder posted to December 26

more-in

Hearing on the bail application of Rajeshwari Shetty, one of the main accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case, has been posted to December 26.

M. Santharam Shetty, Special Public Prosecutor, told The Hindu that the case came up for hearing in the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge here on Thursday. Arun Bangera, counsel for the accused, Ms. Shetty, presented his arguments. “I will submit my arguments on the bail application on Monday,” he said.

Post a Comment
More In Mangaluru
Mangalore
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2016 3:39:00 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Bail-hearing-in-Bhaskar-Shettymurder-posted-to-December-26/article16927269.ece

© The Hindu