Bail hearing in Bhaskar Shettymurder posted to December 26

Hearing on the bail application of Rajeshwari Shetty, one of the main accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case, has been posted to December 26.

M. Santharam Shetty, Special Public Prosecutor, told The Hindu that the case came up for hearing in the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge here on Thursday. Arun Bangera, counsel for the accused, Ms. Shetty, presented his arguments. “I will submit my arguments on the bail application on Monday,” he said.