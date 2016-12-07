Bail hearing in Bhaskar Shetty case posted to December 8

more-in

The hearing on the bail application of Rajeshwari Shetty, one of the main accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case, has been posted to December 8.

M. Santharam Shetty, Special Public Prosecutor, told The Hindu that the case came up for hearing at the court District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday. Since the counsel for the accused sought time for arguments, it had been posted for hearing on Thursday, he said.

Background

Bhaskar Shetty, a NRI businessman, who owned big businesses in Saudi Arabia and Udupi, went missing from his house here on July 28, and his mother Gulabi Shetty lodged a missing complaint at the Manipal police station on July 29.

The police arrested Bhaskar Shetty’s wife, Rajeshwari (50), and his son, Navneet (20), on the charge of murdering him and destroying evidence, here on August 7. They arrested a priest, Niranjan Bhat (26), on August 8 for allegedly helping in disposing off the body after burning in it in a ‘Yagna Kunda’ room at Nandalike village and immersing the ashes in a rivulet at Palli village. So far, the police have not recovered the dead body.

Srinivas Bhat (56), father of Niranjan Bhat, and Raghavendra (26), driver of Niranjan Bhat’s car, were arrested by the police on the charge of destruction of evidence in the case on August 10. Both were granted bail on October 1.

The government handed over the case to the CID for investigation on August 16. The CID filed a preliminary chargesheet in the case on November 2.