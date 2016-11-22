BJP, VHP protestagainst atrocities

more-in

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Vishwa Hindu Parishand and other organisations on Monday staged a demonstration alleging that the State government has failed to act against those who are attacking Hindus.

Addressing the protesters, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that attacks on Hindus have increased since Siddaramaiah came to power. If cases of attacks on Hindus are not properly investigated, people would get agitated.

Mr. Kateel said that the Centre was closely watching developments in the State and action will be taken if there are lapses on the part of the State government in maintaining law and order.

He also alleged that the State government was not taking action against reports of activities of extremist organisations in Dakshina Kannada and other parts of the State.