Approach roads to city rly.stations to be made better

Southern Railway will take up improvement works on approach roads to Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction Railway Stations at a cost of about Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh, respectively.

It would also refurbish the vehicular parking lot at the Central Station with paver blocks at a cost of about Rs. 20 lakh. This information was given to Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha member Nalin Kumar Kateel at a review meeting here on Thursday by an official from Southern Railway.

The approach road to the Central Station from the Taluk Panchayat Office within the Railway premises was in a dilapidated condition while its stretch within the Mangaluru City Corporation limits is in good condition.

Southern Railway had also shifted the general parking lot to a spacious place to the left side of the station.

The official said that tenders for these works would be invited soon and the works would be completed before the onset of monsoon.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha promised all assistance to Southern Railway for continuing line doubling work on the Mangaluru Junction-Panambur line near Jokatte. However, Southern Railway has to construct a retaining wall and approach road to a few houses in the area, as demanded by the residents, he insisted.

Jokatte residents have been insisting on the construction of a road overbridge at the level crossing and were able to stop construction of a subway near the location.

With regard to the demand for road overbridge on Haleyangadi- Pakshikere-Kinnigoli Road, Mr. Jagadeesha asked officials of Konkan Railway Corporation to get prepared for a joint survey for land acquisition.