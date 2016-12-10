Applications for skill development programme invited

more-in

The Sadhguru Shikshana Pratishtana has invited applications under Union government’s Skill Development Training programme from interested candidates.

A press release issued by the Pratishtana stated that candidates with diplomas or B.Sc., BCA degrees were eligible to take part.

The main objective of the eight-week long Skill Development Training Programme was to offer industry relevant skill-based training for freshers to upgrade their skills and enhance their employment opportunities. Successful candidates will be given assistance in placements.

Those who are interested may email sadhguruudupi@gmail.com or call on 9448327884.

Last date

The last date for registration is December 12. The training programme will be held at Skill Development Centre, Sadhguru Shikshana Prathishtana, the release added.