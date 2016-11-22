An app that sends students’ clothes to the laundry

more-in

An Android app titled ‘Digital Dhobi’ was launched by G.K. Prabhu, director of Manipal Institute of Technology, here recently.

A press release issued here said that Digital Dhobi, a professional laundry service, will pick up the clothes of students of Manipal University for laundry and later deliver it to their doorsteps.

Clothes from socks to suits could be given for laundry. It was an online service with tracking facility.

The service had been started by Ashutosh Mishra and Chandan Singh, both alumni of Manipal University. The intention of the app was to make students’ lives easier without pinching their pockets.

The Digital Dhobi team has tied up with the local laundries with mutually decided rates. The local laundries are responsible for washing, ironing and dry-cleaning, while pick-up, delivery, tagging and packaging is done by the team.

It has set parameters for the local laundries with regard to time and service. All the clothes would go through a quality check before they are delivered to the customers (students).

Digital Dhobi will provide various services including laundry delivery between seven and 48 hours with rates varying for each type of service. The cost of laundering regular-wear clothes comes to about Rs. 14 per piece, while dry-cleaning for a complete two-piece suit would cost around Rs. 200 to Rs. 250.

The app will be launched on on iOS platform by December 10. Students can also use he website www.digitaldhobi.com to avail the service.

Presently, the Digital Dhobi team has a tie-up with Manipal University to provide this service. It will expand to other campuses of Manipal University and other universities in due course, the release said.