After three-year gap, Mangaluru-Hyderabad daily flight service to be re-introduced from December 24

After withdrawing its daily flight service between Mangaluru and Hyderabad about three years ago, a private airlines will re-introduce the connectivity from December 24.

According to J.T. Radhakrishna, Director, Mangaluru International Airport, the Spicejet flight SG 1071 would depart from Hyderabad at 1 p.m. and arrive here at 2.30 p.m. The flight SG 1072 would take off at 2.50 p.m. and reach Hyderabad at 4.20 p.m. Ticket booking for the 80-seater flight has started.

Mr. Radhakrishna said the flight service would provide on-ward connectivity to travellers from Mangaluru to destinations like Kolkatta, Guwahati, Tirupati, Delhi, Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad.

He said that the same airlines withdrew it’s Mangaluru-Bengaluru flight about three months ago.

Now the airport operated 16 domestic flights daily.

Earlier, Spicejet had introduced Mangaluru-Hyderabad daily service in September, 2011. It discontinued the same from the summer schedule of 2014.