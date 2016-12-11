Mangaluru

After three-year gap, Mangaluru-Hyderabad daily flight service to be re-introduced from December 24

more-in

After withdrawing its daily flight service between Mangaluru and Hyderabad about three years ago, a private airlines will re-introduce the connectivity from December 24.

According to J.T. Radhakrishna, Director, Mangaluru International Airport, the Spicejet flight SG 1071 would depart from Hyderabad at 1 p.m. and arrive here at 2.30 p.m. The flight SG 1072 would take off at 2.50 p.m. and reach Hyderabad at 4.20 p.m. Ticket booking for the 80-seater flight has started.

Mr. Radhakrishna said the flight service would provide on-ward connectivity to travellers from Mangaluru to destinations like Kolkatta, Guwahati, Tirupati, Delhi, Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad.

He said that the same airlines withdrew it’s Mangaluru-Bengaluru flight about three months ago.

Now the airport operated 16 domestic flights daily.

Earlier, Spicejet had introduced Mangaluru-Hyderabad daily service in September, 2011. It discontinued the same from the summer schedule of 2014.

Post a Comment
More In Mangaluru
Mangalore
Hyderabad
air transport
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2016 6:20:07 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/After-three-year-gap-Mangaluru-Hyderabad-daily-flight-service-to-be-re-introduced-from-December-24/article16793212.ece

© The Hindu