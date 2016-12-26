Action sought againstdrug peddlers in Ullal

more-in

Dalit activists have sought action against youths selling cannabis in Dalit colonies in Chambugudde in Ullal.

During a Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes grievance redressal meeting at the office of the Police Commissioner here on Sunday, a Dalit activist said that some youths from Deralakatte were creating nuisance in Chambugudde by selling cannabis to youths in Dalit colonies.

The activist sought police action.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) M. Sanjeev Patil said that the police have so far registered 200 cases against those selling and consuming cannabis. He sought cooperation of the people in their action against persons selling cannabis. Mr. Patil asked people to report such instances to the police by calling the helpline (Ph: 2220801) or the police control room.

Liquor shops

Activist Eshwar asked the police to take action against liquor shops operating beyond the permissible time during the last week of this year. He said that several shops may flout norms during the festival season and cause nuisance to residents. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) K. Shantaraju said that action will be taken against those violating norms.