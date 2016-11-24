Action sought against vehicles carrying material dangerously

A lorry is carrying iron rods without much concern for safety, near the busy KPT Junction in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Residents have sought action against vehicles that are transporting iron rods and other construction material in a dangerous way on the city roads. They also wanted the police to continue their drive against vehicles using shrill horns and vehicles carrying fish that are spilling waste water onto the road.

These were among the pleas made during the weekly phone-in programme held at the office of the Police Commissioner on Friday last.

A caller from Surathkal said that he has seen trucks coming from Bunder with iron rods and other material that protrude outside the vehicle’s body frame. Another caller said that one such vehicle was involved in an accident near Bantwal on November 2. The two callers said that the police should act against such vehicles that are causing inconvenience to motorists and residents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) M. Sanjeev Patil assured them of taking action against such vehicles.

A caller from Mangaladevi Temple area said that every Friday, traffic movement gets affected near the temple in the morning and evening. He sought regulation in the movement of vehicles near the temple by preventing parking of buses, cars and other four-wheelers. Within a hour of the call, Mr. Patil took action to remove vehicles parked near the temple.

Another caller asked the police to continue their action against motorcycles using shrill horns. A caller asked the police to resume the drive against vehicles carrying fish that spill waste water onto the road. A caller from Baikampady complained that autorickshaws do not park in the bay earmarked near the Baikampady bridge. A resident from M.G. Road expressed the need for a road hump on the newly laid concrete road in Kodiyalguttu.