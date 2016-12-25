Acid attack accused arrested,remanded in judicial custody

more-in

The Belthangady police on Friday arrested Shankar Gowda (63) near his house in Kadirudyavara village in Belthangady after more than two decades of him throwing acid on his neighbour.

According to the police, Shankar Gowda and his wife went to a telephone booth of their neighbour Ganesh Prabhu on September 27, 1995 and questioned him about him knocking on their door the previous day. When Ganesh Prabhu denied it, Shankar Gowda and his wife returned home after asking the former to meet them at their house.

The police said that Ganesh Prabhu came to Shankar Gowda’s house and found the door locked.

When Ganesh Prabhu opened the window to see if the couple were there, Shankar Gowda reportedly threw acid on his face. Shankar Gowda left the house after the incident.

A grievously injured Ganesh Prabhu filed a complaint with the police.

At large

The police said that Shankar Gowda was at large and had reportedly been to Kudremukh and other places. On a tip-off, the police arrested him near his house. The police have charged Shankar Gowda with committing an offence under Section 326 of Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a local magistrate court on Saturday who remanded him in judicial custody.