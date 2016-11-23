AIBRF members stage dharna, seek revision in pension

more-in

Members of the Udupi District Committee of All India Bank Retirees Federation (AIBRF) staged a dharna in front of the Service Bus Stand here on Tuesday seeking the fulfilment of their various demands.

Addressing protesters, Vishwanath Naik, secretary of the State committee of the federation, said that the family pension of retired bank employees should be increased. When the retired bank employees died, the widow or widower got just 15 per cent of the salary of the deceased, as pension. But the family pension of all retired employees of the Union and State governments was 30 per cent of the salary. Hence, the family pension given to the families of retired bank employees should be on par with that given to the government employees.

Of the nearly one lakh bank employees who retired before November 2002, about 60,000 were still living. Those who retired after November 2002 were getting 100 per cent dearness allowance. But those who retired before November 2002 were getting very less dearness allowance. This move was both discriminatory and illogical. Hence, the employees who had retired before November 2002 should be given 100 per cent dearness allowance. As per the pension agreement of 1996, retired bank employees should get pension on par with the Union government employees. The pension of retired government employees was revised whenever there was revision of pay-scale of its current employees.

In the last 21 years, there had been no increase in the pension of retired bank employees, though the pay-scale of current employees had been revised five times during this period.

Hence, the pension should be revised. Even those bank employees who resigned from their jobs and those who were compulsorily retired should be given pension.

There were about three lakh retired bank employees in the country and their demands had been pending for over a decade. Though the federation had held several protests across the country during this period, neither the Union government nor the Indian Bank Association (IBA) had responded to its demands. Hence, the government and the IBA should immediately respond to the federation’s demands, Mr. Naik said.

B. Devadas Rao, president of the State committee of the federation, P. Raghavendra, president of the district committee, and U. Shivaraya, secretary, were present.