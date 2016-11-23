700 seeded players to take part in badminton tourney

more-in

The Udupi District Badminton Association, in collaboration with Manipal University and other organizations, will organise the 41st Junior National Badminton Championship here from December 11 to 17.

K. Raghupati Bhat, former MLA and General Secretary of the Association, told reporters here on Saturday that the championship will be held Under-17 and Under-19 categories. Nearly 700 seeded players and 100 judges will participate.

The championship will be held in the four synthetic courts at the District Indoor Stadium in Udupi and in the four synthetic courts at Marena Indoor Stadium in Manipal.

The total cost of hosting this event is estimated at Rs. 1.2 crore, while the prize money has been estimated at Rs. 6 lakh.

The association has approached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports Pramod Madhwaraj and sought a grant of Rs. 25 lakh for conducting the Championship, Mr. Bhat said.