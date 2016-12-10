Mangaluru

65-year-old woman attacked by bees, dies

A 65-year-old woman died while three of her relatives suffered injuries following an attack by bees at Lakshmigudde in Pilar near Somesh-war on Thursday evening. The Ullal police said that 65-year-old Kamala had accompanied her relative Janaki (70) to a nearby forest area for collecting wood.

Kamala was attacked by bees and she raised an alarm. The bees also attacked Janaki, her son Sridhar and his wife Lalitha. Kamala died while she was being taken to a hospital in Deralakatte, the police said.

