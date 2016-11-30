52 cyclists burn 3.5 lakh calories in 15 days

more-in

In an initiative to ensure its members regularly pedal, the Mangalore Bicycle Club was able to see that 52 active participants were able to burn 3.5 lakh calories in 15 days, between November 11 and November 25.

The club had announced ‘MBC Cycling Buddies—Ultimate Calories Burning Challenge 2016’ in November first week to keep members motivated to pedal regularly. The top three buddies who burnt maximum calories beyond the benchmarked 20,000 calories would get surprise gifts and recognition.

While the club chose a team of two members as buddies, it was not necessary that they should ride together. Only one ride per day per individual was counted for the challenge, said club general secretary Ganesh Nayak in a release. He said the unique challenge kept 52 members out of 80 registered, pedalling through the challenge period with a sense of positive competition. Club also aimed at encouraging members to adopt cycling as a part of their daily routine.

When one among the two buddies in certain teams did not pedal for a few days, the club amended the rules prescribing 7,500 calories as the benchmark for individual rider to get qualified. This was a trump card to encourage consistent rides by individuals, Mr. Nayak said. Of the 52 active participants, 27 riders qualified in the challenge.

The top three cycling buddies as a team are, Masood Teekay and Srikantharaja (32,556 calories); Hari Prasad and Mukesh Rao (27,303 calories) and Zahir Manipady and Anand Prabhu (22,627 calories). They would be rewarded with a surprise gift.

Mr. Srikantharaja and Hari Prasad, who individually burnt 22,108 and 17,220 calories, respectively, stood first and second in the individual category too, followed by Mr. Nayak who burnt 16,373 calories. All qualifying members would get MBC Emergency Info Band worth Rs. 550. The “Calorie burnt” information was extracted from Strava application.

Those who crossed the 7,500 Calorie benchmark individually are, S.M. Madhukar, Sunil Mendes, Irfan Sheikh, B.H. Harshavardhana, Philip, M. Ranganath Bhat, K.S. Venu Vinod, Achinthya Rao, Dhanraj Karkera, Anil Kumar, Vinod Prabhu, Reny D’Silva, Dijaraj Nair, Gaurav Prabhu, Joel Fernandes, Nagaraj Shetty, Shawn Patrao, Kethan Kevala, and Murali Shankar.